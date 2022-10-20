Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at even for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 third. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.