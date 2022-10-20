Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 73rd at 4 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reavie had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green 10th, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.