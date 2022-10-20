Cameron Young shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Cameron Young hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On his second stroke on the 595-yard par-5 second, Young went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Young had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Young went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.