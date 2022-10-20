-
Cam Davis putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina
October 20, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cam Davis' quality approach sets up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Cam Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, and Wyndham Clark; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cam Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Cam Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Davis chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Davis's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.
