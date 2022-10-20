Byeong Hun An shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 61st at 2 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, An chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved An to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.