Brian Harman shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Brian Harman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Harman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Harman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Harman's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.