Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Todd's 74 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 171 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.