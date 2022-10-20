Brendan Steele putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brendan Steele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Steele hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

Steele had a fantastic chip-in on the 230-yard par-3 14th. His tee shot went 239 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.