Bio Kim shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Bio Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.