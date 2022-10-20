Billy Horschel shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 15th at 3 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Horschel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Horschel hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Horschel's 164 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.