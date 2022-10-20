Andrew Putnam putts well in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 595-yard par-5 second, Andrew Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.