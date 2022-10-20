Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Alex Smalley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-5 second, Smalley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Smalley's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Smalley hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smalley's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Smalley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.