Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Alex Noren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Noren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Noren chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Noren hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Noren had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.