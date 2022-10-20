Strong putting brings Adam Hadwin an even-par round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Aaron Wise, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 first, Adam Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadwin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.