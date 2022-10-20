Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the CJ CUP in South Carolina

In his first round at the CJ CUP in South Carolina, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, and Wyndham Clark; Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Viktor Hovland, and Taylor Moore are tied for 9th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Wise's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Wise chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Wise chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Wise had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.