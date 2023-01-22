Zecheng Dou shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

Zecheng Dou hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 62nd at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Dou chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Dou reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Dou had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Dou got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.