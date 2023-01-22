Zach Johnson putts well in round four of the American Express

Zach Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Zach Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Johnson's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.