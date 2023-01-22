Xander Schauffele delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the fourth at the American Express

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 3rd at 25 under with Chris Kirk; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; and Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Xander Schauffele sank his 226 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schauffele chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 8 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 9 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 10 under for the round.