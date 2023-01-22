Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 50th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Clark chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Clark's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Clark's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.