Will Zalatoris shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 36th at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

Zalatoris missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

Zalatoris tee shot went 242 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.