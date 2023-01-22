Vincent Norrman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Vincent Norrman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 10th, Norrman's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Norrman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Norrman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

Norrman tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norrman to even for the round.

Norrman got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to even-par for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 third, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norrman to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norrman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Norrman's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Norrman's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norrman to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 2 under for the round.