Tyler Duncan shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 second, Duncan's 133 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.