Trevor Werbylo putts well in round four of the American Express
January 22, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trevor Werbylo goes right at the flag to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2023, Trevor Werbylo makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Trevor Werbylo hit 2 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werbylo finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.
On the par-4 10th, Trevor Werbylo's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trevor Werbylo to 1 under for the round.
Werbylo got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to even-par for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Werbylo hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Werbylo had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Werbylo's 181 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werbylo to 5 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Werbylo his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werbylo had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.
