Trevor Werbylo putts well in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Trevor Werbylo hit 2 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werbylo finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 10th, Trevor Werbylo's 113 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trevor Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Werbylo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Werbylo hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Werbylo had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 371-yard par-4 second, Werbylo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Werbylo's 181 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werbylo to 5 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Werbylo his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Werbylo had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werbylo to 3 under for the round.