Tony Finau shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 16th at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 first, Finau's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 6 under for the round.

Finau tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 5 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 170 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.