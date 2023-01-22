Tom Kim putts well in round four of the American Express

Tom Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 6th at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Tom Kim had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.