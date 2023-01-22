Tom Hoge shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 32nd at 17 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 21 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hoge's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

Hoge his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.