Thomas Detry shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Thomas Detry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Detry had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Detry's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Detry's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Detry had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Detry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Detry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Detry to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Detry's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Detry to 4 under for the round.