  • Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Taylor Montgomery makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Montgomery's 17-foot closing birdie putt at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Taylor Montgomery makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.