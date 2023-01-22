Taylor Montgomery shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

Taylor Montgomery hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 24 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day in 5th at 24 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Montgomery had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Montgomery's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Montgomery hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Montgomery's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Montgomery had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Montgomery had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Montgomery's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 7 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 6 under for the round.