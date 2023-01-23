Tano Goya delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the American Express

Tano Goya hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Goya finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Tano Goya had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tano Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Goya chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Goya's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Goya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Goya had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 5 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Goya chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 6 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Goya chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Goya's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 8 under for the round.