Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 18th at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Im's 74 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.