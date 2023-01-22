Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

Stewart Cink hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Cink's tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Cink missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Cink's tee shot went 245 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Cink hit his 224 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.