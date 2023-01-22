Stephan Jaeger shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 36th at 16 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 second, Jaeger's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

Jaeger tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.