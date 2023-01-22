Si Woo Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the American Express

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his day tied for 22nd at 19 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Si Woo Kim had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at 4 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.