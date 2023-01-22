  • Si Woo Kim delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 17 at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.