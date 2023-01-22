Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Muñoz chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.