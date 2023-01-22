Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 11th at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 first, Scheffler's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.