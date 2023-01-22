Scott Piercy comes back from a rocky start in round four of the American Express

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Piercy finished his day tied for 41st at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

Scott Piercy tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Piercy's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Piercy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Piercy hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.