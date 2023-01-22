Sam Stevens shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express

Sam Stevens hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day in 67th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th, Stevens had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Stevens chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stevens hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

Stevens his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stevens had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.