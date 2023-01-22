  • Sam Stevens shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2023, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Stevens uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2023, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.