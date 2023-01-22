Sam Burns shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Sam Burns hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 11th at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Burns's tee shot went 232 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Burns chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.