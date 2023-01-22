Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Theegala's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Theegala hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.