  • Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2023, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Armour sneaks in 15-footer for birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2023, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.