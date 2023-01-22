Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express

Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 65th at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Armour's tee shot went 236 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Armour chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Armour got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Armour to even for the round.