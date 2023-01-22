Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round four of the American Express

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Russell Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Knox to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Knox had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.