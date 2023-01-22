Robby Shelton shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Robby Shelton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 6th at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Shelton had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Shelton chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Shelton hit his 230 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Shelton's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 16th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 7 under for the round.