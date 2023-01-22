Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Fowler's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.