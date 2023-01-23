Paul Haley II shoots 7-over 79 in round four of the American Express

Paul Haley II hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day in 69th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Haley II hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to even for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 5 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 6 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Haley II hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Haley II had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 7 over for the round.