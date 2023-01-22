Patton Kizzire putts well in round four of the American Express

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his day tied for 11th at 22 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Patton Kizzire had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kizzire's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 eighth, Kizzire hit his 222 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Kizzire had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.