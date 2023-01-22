Patrick Cantlay shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the American Express

Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

At the 600-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Cantlay's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cantlay had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.