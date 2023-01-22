Strong putting brings Matti Schmid a 8-under 64 in round four of the American Express

Matti Schmid hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schmid finished his day tied for 6th at 23 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Matti Schmid had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matti Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Schmid hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Schmid chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 6 under for the round.

Schmid tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schmid to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Schmid's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 6 under for the round.

Schmid hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 16th. This moved Schmid to 7 under for the round.

At the 439-yard par-4 18th, Schmid reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Schmid at 8 under for the round.