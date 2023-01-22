Matthias Schwab shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the American Express

In his final round at the American Express, Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 26th at 18 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schwab's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Schwab had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schwab's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwab had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 7 under for the round.