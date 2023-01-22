Martin Laird comes back from a rocky start in round four of the American Express

Martin Laird hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Laird finished his day tied for 62nd at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Laird had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Laird hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.