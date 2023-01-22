Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 54th at 13 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 27 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 26 under; and Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 25 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Tway had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.